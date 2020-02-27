In a perfect world, Steve Ross would never have had to set foot in Boston. He would never have had to leave Poland, or his parents and seven siblings at the age of nine. He would never have had to hear the words “Auschwitz” or “Dachau” or experience the eight other death and labor camps he was forced to live in. In a much better world, he would not have had to witness daily murders and executions, and experience brutal violence, starvation, disease and other horrors just because he was Jewish.

Ross, famished and barely alive at the age of 14 when Dachau was liberated in 1945, settled in America after losing his parents, and six of his siblings. Ross saw Boston as a beacon of hope, and started a new life here. He became a psychologist, started a family, and raised two children. Over 30 years ago, he was the guiding force behind the creation of the New England Holocaust Memorial. After it opened in 1995, Ross – always accessible and affable with a quick smile – continued his work to educate people about genocide, and the dangers of labeling people “the other.” Earlier this week, Ross died, leaving precious few survivors in our community.

For decades, Holocaust survivors have bravely told their stories to children and adults. They have written books and been the subjects of films. Like Ross, they banded together to use their voices and their experiences of Nazi atrocities to tell the world what can happen when a fascist and racist government commits genocide while a passive population looks the other way.

These days, Holocaust denial and hatred of Jews is becoming more mainstream. In Europe, studies reveal an alarming trend: in Italy, 15 percent deny the Holocaust; in England, more than 2.6 million people think the Holocaust is a myth. And in the U.S., last month’s Pew Research study reported that nearly three-in-ten Americans were not sure how many Jews died during the Holocaust, while one-in-ten overestimated the death toll, and 15 percent say that 3 million or fewer Jews were killed.

Steve Ross and so many other Holocaust survivors dedicated their lives to tell the world what could happen when a nation turns to hate rather than acceptance. Let us honor Ross and the survivors with a commitment to follow their wise advice. And may Steve Ross, and the other survivors’ memories, be a blessing.