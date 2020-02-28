Caren E. Newman-Lawee, 68 – late of Marblehead. Died on February 26, 2020.

Beloved wife of Michael Selman Lawee. Devoted mother of Aaron Benjamin Abdullah Lawee and mother-in-law of Sara Sirota. Cherished grandmother. Loving sister of Judith Wolov and Eleanor Page, and sister-in-law of Michael Wolov and Edward Lawee. Devoted aunt of Lily, Joe, and Shannon. Dear daughter of the late Ida and Sidney Newman, and daughter-in-law of the late Violet and Leon Lawee.

Caren grew up in Cedar Grove, N.J., graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, and raised her family in Marblehead. She practiced nursing at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and later in sleep disorders. She was a member of Temple Sinai in Marblehead, where she volunteered for many years in social action causes. She loved to read, hike, bike, and the outdoors, but, above all, she cherished family and spending time with friends. Spending time with close family, her son Aaron and daughter-in-law Sara gave greatest pleasure to Caren, especially when she expressed this joy with her amazing laugh and smile.

A funeral service for Caren was held on February 28 at Temple Sinai, Marblehead. Interment followed in Temple Sinai Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will be held the family’s residence in Marblehead on Saturday, February 29 after sundown, and then again Sunday, March 1-Thursday, March 5 from 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Caren’s memory to either Temple Sinai, Avodah, The Jewish Service Corps, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel had the honor of caring for Caren and her family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.