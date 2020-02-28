Diana (Silverman) Litman, of Swampscott, formerly of Peabody, entered into rest on February 27, 2020 at the age of 81, following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.

She was the loving mother of Lori Litman Ehrlich and her husband Bruce Ehrlich of Marblehead, and Bradley Litman of Swampscott. She was also the fun-loving grandmother of Casey and Jamie Ehrlich, instilling in them her “joie de vivre” and desire for a better world. She was the dear daughter of the late George and Celia Silverman. In death, she joins her beloved husband of 41 years, Harvey Litman, her twin brother Donald Silverman, and her older brother Kenneth Silverman, who all are certainly reuniting over mile-high pastrami sandwiches and knishes at the best Jewish deli in heaven.

Diana and her brothers were born and raised in Peabody. After graduating from Peabody High School third in her class, she was proud to attend Brandeis University, class of 1960, as a member of the thirteenth graduating class, which she fondly referred to as the “Bar Mitzvah class.” A natural with numbers, her degree in economics proved essential when she and the love of her life, Harvey Litman, built a CPA firm, where she was the bookkeeper and office manager, all while devoting herself to raising a family.

Until Alzheimer’s stole her abilities, Diana loved to travel the world with friends and family. She was a gifted concert pianist, and loved to attend shows and musical concerts with her friends. A voracious reader, she loved both historical novels and current events. She had strong opinions and a gentle manner.

She loved animals, especially panda bears. A compassionate soul, she contributed generously, often anonymously, to organizations she cared about. No celebration was complete until the coffee ice cream and four spoons made an appearance. Joyful and inclusive, Diana loved to host family holiday celebrations and have her grandchildren play in the pool of the Swampscott home she built with her beloved husband Harvey. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

A celebration of her life was held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott on February. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Brandeis University Alumni Fund (in memory of Diana Silverman Litman ‘60), or the Anti-Defamation League, 40 Court St., #12, Boston, MA 02108. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)