Mary (Weber) Menovich lived her 103 years with extraordinary strength, grit, and kindness. She passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 at the Katzman Family Center For Living in Chelsea.

Mary was born on January 15, 1917 in St. Louis, Mo. As a young child, she moved with her family to Malden. It was in Malden that she met her soon-to-be husband, Bernie, when he crashed a Halloween party she was attending. They were married on January 18, 1939. Soon after, Mary and Bernie briefly moved to Washington D.C., before returning to Malden to start a family.

Education was extremely important to Mary. Though she was forced to drop out of school during the Depression (eventually earning her GED), she ensured her four children had access to great educations. Mary was the model of a strong work ethic, taking great pride in her career at Lady Grace and retiring young (at the age of 86!)

Mary and Bernie were happily married for 68 years. They dedicated their time to Congregation Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel in Malden, weekly bowling, and of course, their large circle of family and friends. They last lived together in Revere.

Mary was a fierce defender of family and the most spirited dancer at any wedding. As her family grew over the years through marriages and births, she always marveled at “how well everyone just fits together.” This was a direct testament to the foundation of love, respect, and family that she instilled in each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Esther and Max Weber, her husband Bernard, her brother Benjamin Weber and his wife Yetta, her sister Hilda Levine and her husband Al, and her sons-in-law Barry Black and Ralph Esterman. She is survived by a mighty family, including her children Francine Black, Claire Gillan and her husband Gary, Beverly Esterman, Michael Menovich and his wife Marcia, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held at Goldman Funeral Home, Malden, with a private burial to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Katzman Family Center For Living, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, whose staff took loving care of Mary in her final years. (Goldman)