Sallyann Abel, 90 – late of Revere. Died on February 24, 2020.

Loving wife of the late Paul Abel. Devoted mother of Ronald Abel and his wife Maureen, Randy Abel, and Cindy Abel. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Amanda, and Janay. Loving great-grandmother of Gianna and Romyn.

A gathering was held at Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on February 28. Graveside service were held at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sallyann’s memory may be made to the Jack Satter Tenant Association, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. (Torf)