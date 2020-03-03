Burton R. Wolinski, of Swampscott, formerly of Winthrop, entered into rest on March 1, 2020, at the age of 89.

Beloved husband for 56 years of the late Marcia Wolinski. Devoted father of Mark Wolinski and his wife Nancy of Swampscott, and Rich Wolinski and his wife Kathy of North Andover. Cherished grandfather of Lauren and Meredith Wolinski, and Jake and Zach Wolinski. The loving brother of Irma Kline. Dear son of the late Paul and Belle Wolinski.

Burt grew up in Winthrop, graduated from UMass Amherst, and raised his family in Swampscott. He served in the Marines during the Korean War. He was a salesman, selling apparel for Boston Traders. After his retirement, he was a legendary food sample server at Costco. He volunteered for many years at Shaughnessy Kaplan Rehabilitation Hospital. He was happiest when he was spending time with family and friends. He will be missed and remembered for his dry humor and his enormous and generous heart.

A funeral service for Burt will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 9:30 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.