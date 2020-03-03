Henny (Flaumenhaft) Adler, of Swampscott and formerly of Tappan, N.Y., entered into rest on February 27, 2020 at the age of 94.

Beloved wife of the late Samuel Adler, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Dr. Joseph Adler and his partner Leslie Sweeney, Sandra Terrace and her husband Robert, and Rosalie Miller and her husband Todd. Cherished grandmother of Rachel Cockerline, Deborah Wood, Sara Adler, Jeffrey Terrace, Emily Adler, Melanie Miller, Sundi Adler, and Rebecca Miller, and eight great-grandchildren. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Golda (Strum) Flaumenhaft.

Henny survived the Holocaust, losing her beloved mother, father, brothers Leo and Paul, and many extended family members. She was passionate about Israel, and was a founding member of the Orangetown Chapter of Hadassah, serving as president and in other positions in the chapter. She worked tirelessly to raise money for Israel Bonds and UJA, and was honored for her work.

A funeral service for Henny was held on March 1 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Temple Sinai Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Henny’s memory to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.