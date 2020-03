Khana Aronina, 90 – late of Lynn. Died on February 13, 2020.

Wife of the late Moisey Aronin. Mother of Gennady and Yelena. Grandmother of Max and Sofya. Sister of Zinaida and late Yudif. Daughter of the late Josef and Genya (Goldin) Tevlin. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)