Arnold Leibovitz, 88 – late of Arlington, formerly of Winthrop. Died on February 21, 2020.

Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Charlotte (Swartz) Leibovitz. Devoted father of Alan Leibovitz and his wife Carol, Harvey Leibovitz and his wife Paula, Barry Leibovitz and his wife Donna, and Marci Siegel and her fiancé Thomas Sawvelle. Brother of David Leibovitz. Loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of nine.

Services were held at Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on February 24. Interment in Ohel Jacob Cemetery, Woburn. Contributions in Arnold’s memory may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.