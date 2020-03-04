Ethel Edna (Weiner) Cohen – late of Chelsea and Revere. Died on February 21, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Herman Milton Cohen. Loving mother of Jay Cohen of Jacksonville, Fla., Ronald Cohen and his wife Ellen of N.Y., N.Y., and the late Richard Cohen. Daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Greenstein) Weiner. Loving grandmother of Amanda Cohen.

A graveside service was held on February 25 at Pultusker Cemetery, West Roxbury. Contributions in Ethel’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. (Torf)