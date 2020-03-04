Irving “Inky” Chaiton, 94 years of age, late of Lynn, formerly of Malden and Chelsea, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Beloved husband of Ruth “Kiki” (Shainker) Chaiton. Devoted father of Maureen Beth Reiser and her life partner Frank Carrabino of Salem, and Elliot R. Chaiton and his life partner Loretta Battaglia of Tewksbury. Loving son of the late Max and Ida (Woodman) Chaiton. Dear brother of Barbara Kingsburg of Florida, Miriam Chaiton of New York, and the late Robert Chaiton, Leonard Chaiton, and George Chaiton. Loving grandfather of Michael Reiser and his wife Monica, and Ilana Rich and her husband Todd. Cherished great-grandfather of Sophia and Thomas Reiser, and Samuel, Logan, and Isley Rich. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Proud WWII U.S. Navy Veteran.

Services will be held at Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Agudas Shalom Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Inky’s memory may be made to the Friends of the Lynn Senior Center, 8 Silsbee St., Lynn, MA 02901. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.