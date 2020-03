Leah J. Dickstein, MD, 85 – late of Cambridge. Died on December 16, 2019.

Wife of Herbert Dickstein. Mother of Stuart Dickstein and his wife Nancy Shapiro, Daniel Dickstein and his wife Elizabeth Jacobs of Barrington, R.I., and Steven Dickstein and his fiancée Elissa Nelson of Westchester, N.Y. Grandmother of Zev, Gefen, Yona, Jacob, Hannah, and Madeline. Daughter of the late Sadie (Engelman) and William Chernoble.