Deborah (Green) Aarons, 90 – late of Mount Pleasant, S.C., formerly of Medford. Died on March 4, 2020.

Devoted wife of the late Melvin Aarons. Beloved mother of David and his wife Carolyn Aarons. Adored grandmother of Rachel, Josh, Matthew, and Daniel.

Services at Temple Shalom of Medford Cemetery, Route 128 North (between exits 25 & 24), Peabody, on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. (Goldman)