Stephen Hoffman, 81 – late of Saugus. Died on March 5, 2020.

Loving son of the late Louise “Libby” (Tunkel) Epstein and David Hoffman. Beloved cousin of Paula Spivack of Chelsea, and Alan Brotman of Delray Beach, Fla. Also survived by many extended family.

In Stephen’s youth, he enjoyed being taken to the movies by his uncle Leo and loved spending summers at Leo and Aunt Edie’s cottage in N.H. He also loved going in the lake with his cousin Paula.

Stephen’s family wishes to extend its profound gratitude to the wonderful staff of Bridgewell in Saugus, who tirelessly and loving cared for Stephen for so many years. They in large measure, along with his fellow residents, were responsible for the fine quality of life that Stephen was blessed to enjoy. The family is also grateful to Care Dimensions for bringing comfort when it was needed.

A graveside service will be held Monday, March 9 at 12 noon in the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery of Everett, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Relatives and friends invited to attend. (Torf)