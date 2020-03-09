Beverly L. (Siegel) Tobins, 81 – late of Boynton, Beach, Fla., formerly of Randolph. Died on March 6, 2020.

Beloved wife of Marvin Tobins. Devoted mother of Jamie Tobins and her husband Mark Keys of Conn., the late Stacy Goldman, and mother-in-law of Steven Goldman of Foxboro. Loving daughter of the late Morris and Betty (Cohen) Siegel. Dear sister of Arlene Weinstein and her husband Marvin of Needham and Alan Siegel and his wife Linda of Fla. Loving grandmother of Noah and Nash Goldman.

A private graveside service was held at New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Contributions in Beverly’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. (Torf)