Harry Rosenblatt, 88 – late of Marblehead. Died on March 8, 2020.

Beloved husband of Carol (Kline) Rosenblatt, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Devoted father of Paige Studer (John), and Philip J. Rosenblatt. Cherished grandfather of Capt. Nicholas Studer, Emma Studer, Scott Rosenblatt, and Hayley Rosenblatt. Treasured brother-in-law of Judith Rose. The loving brother of the late Kathryn Rosenblatt and the late Morris Rosenblatt. Dear son of the late Louis and Anna (Goldblatt) Rosenblatt.

Harry grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School, where he was a Class A football player, 1942-1944 (fullback). He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Boston University. After graduating college, Harry served in the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant and was stationed in Korea.

Harry was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed spending his spare time at the JCC of the North Shore. Harry will be deeply missed by his dear family and close friends.

A funeral service for Harry will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 1:00 p.m., at Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester. Interment will follow at Mt. Jacob Cemetery, 96 Fernald St., Gloucester. Shiva will be held at the family home on March 12 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., and March 13 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Harry’s memory to Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or to the JCC of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.