On July 31, Peabody native Gene Ogman received a kidney from a live donor coordinated by the organization Renewal (www.renewal.org). He’s been recuperating well, and he and his family are enormously grateful for the jaw-dropping altruism of their donor Bruce Gilman and the excellent care Gene received while at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Gene and his wife Ariane have started a GoFundMe charitable campaign for Renewal. Renewal not only helped them campaign to find a donor, they then assisted their donor with donation-related testing and expenses like income replacement and travel costs. Renewal is founded by and has a large presence in the Jewish community. They spend an average of $18K per donor, so the campaign has a goal of raising $36K to cover Gene’s donor, and to pay for a future donor.

To donate, please go to: gofundme.com/f/renew2lives

All donations are tax-deductible and go straight to Renewal. Unlike Kickstarter, Renewal can access the money at any time, and the campaign doesn’t have to reach its goal for them to do so.