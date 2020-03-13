Gussie (Sheinhait) Wolk, 96 – late of Newton, Boynton Beach, Fla., and Westford. Died on February 23, 2020.

Gussie enjoyed 60 years of marriage to the love of her life and best friend, the late Jack Wolk.

She was the proud mother of Laurie Wolk Shea and son-in-law Rob of Burlington, and Bonnie Wolk Ober of Westford. Gussie was the adored gram of Joshua, Danielle, Jarrett, and Jordan. She was the loving sister of the late Harry Sheinhait, Ruth Goldberg, and Irene Kravetz. Daughter of the late Sarah (Tobias) and Louis Sheinhait. Gussie was also adored by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. (Brezniak)