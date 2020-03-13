Rita L. (Rosenberg) Datz, 95 – late of Peabody. Died on March 10, 2020.

Devoted wife of the late Maxwell Datz, with whom she was married for 64 years. Together, they owned Maxwell Jewelers of Amesbury for 55 years until its closing in December 2010.

A life member of Hadassah, and past president of True Sisters Cancer Services, raising funds for oncology services.

Dear sister of Arlene Malkin, Jerold Rosenberg, and the late Leonard Rosenberg. She was the sister-in-law of the late Ina “Penny” Rosenberg, Marvin Saffer, and Gene Malkin. Cherished aunt and great-aunt of Leslie Emack and Barry Lischinsky, Cheryl Garrity and Craig Rosenberg, Hillary Saffer and Jack Arbeiter, Carolyn Saffer, Sheri Rosenberg and Brian Wheatley, the late Barry Castiglione, Mark Rosenberg, and Dwayne Emack.

Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, March 15 at 10:45 a.m. (Please follow signs “Graveside Services” for funeral procession). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Sons of Israel, Peabody, or a charity of your choice. (Goldman)