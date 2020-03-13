Stanley Levine, 75 – late of Peabody, formerly of Marblehead and Malden. Died on March 10, 2020.

Stanley was born and raised in Malden. he served in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. At a young age, he trained as a slipcover cutter and mastered the trade over 60 years. Stanley had a special love of the ocean. He was happiest on his boat, relaxing and cruising with family and friends.

He was the beloved father of Risa and her husband Mark Tracey, Jonathan and his wife Sheila Levine, and Justin Levine. Adored grandfather of Jordan, Taylor, Kyle, Charlotte, and Erin. Dear brother of Marilyn Masters, and loving uncle of Howard and his wife Ruth Masters, Linda Sorenson, and Ilysa McCarthy.

Services were held at Congregation Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel, Malden on March 13. Interment followed at Ezrath Israel Cemetery, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Norwood, MA 02062, or Cong. Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel, 245 Bryant St., Malden, MA 02148. (Goldman)