Alan Greenglass, 77 – late of Peabody. Died on March 13, 2020.

Devoted father of Kara Greenglass and Matthew Greenglass. Cherished grandfather of David Jordan Rose. The loving brother of Donna Lapatin and her husband Philip. Dear son of the late Herbert and Evelyn (Cheskin) Greenglass.

Alan grew up in Revere, graduated from Northeastern University, and received his doctorate in physics at Penn State. He lived for many years in New Hampshire, where he was elected to the State House of Representatives. Alan worked at Sanders Associates.

A dedicated follower of the Patriots and Red Sox, he also enjoyed walks along the ocean and (during his retirement) hanging out at Dunkin’ Donuts with his friends in Swampscott.

Alan spent his last years receiving excellent care and support at The Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960, where expressions of sympathy may be sent. Funeral services for Alan will be private. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.