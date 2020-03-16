Estelle Cohen, 97, of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, Swampscott, and Delray Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, on what would have been her 78th wedding anniversary.

Beloved wife of the late Victor Cohen, to whom she was married for 66 years. Devoted mother of Steven and his wife Arlene of Needham, Paul and his wife Kathy of Shelburne Falls, and Gary and his wife Cheryl of Swampscott. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, David and his wife Kim, Willow and her husband Adrian, Autumn and her husband Jonathan, Ariel, Michael and his wife Sari, Matthew, and Andrew and his wife Sara. Proud great-grandmother of seven. Dear daughter of the late Barnet and Anna Kudroff of Lynn, and the loving sister of the late Minna Finkle of Lynn.

Estelle was actively involved in and helped lead and raise funds at several Jewish organizations, including Congregation Ahabat Shalom in Lynn, the former Jewish Rehabilitation Center in Swampscott, and the Jewish Club at Brooksby Village in Peabody. She was responsible for the donation of a Torah for the Brooksby community, dedicated to the memory of her husband Victor.

She was a wonderful cook, whose recipes will live on in “Shalom in the Kitchen,” the cookbook she edited, which can be found on bookshelves all across the country. Estelle was fiercely independent and until just six weeks ago kept her calendar full with bridge and other games with her numerous friends at Brooksby Village. She was the most loving caring person and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the good fortune of knowing her.

A private graveside service will be held on March 22. A Celebration of the Life of Estelle Cohen will be held at a future date. Contributions in her memory should be made to either the Brooksby Village Jewish Council or the Brooksby Village Benevolent Fund, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.