SALEM – The Lappin Foundation’s Youth to Israel Adventure, or Y2I, which has been sending Jewish teens to Israel for over 40 years, has canceled this year’s summer trip.

Debbie Coltin, the foundation’s executive director, explained the decision in an email on Monday to the Jewish community. “The decision was made to cancel Y2I’s trip to Israel in June due to the global spread of coronavirus. The decision was made out of deep concern for individuals and for our community,” she said, in the email.

She said several factors were considered before the trip was canceled, including:

· The recommendation by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for high schools to cancel international travel for the foreseeable future due to the global spread of the new coronavirus

· Health experts report the situation will worsen before it gets better

· The cancellation of upcoming pre-trip meetings in accordance with our national and state government guidelines banning large-group meetings

According to Coltin, plans are being developed for an Israel experience for 2020 Y2I teens. The foundation will inform the community about the plan.