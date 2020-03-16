William L. (Bill) Brodie, of Andover, formerly of Chelsea, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, surrounded by loving family, to whom he was devoted.

Bill shared 55 years of marriage, friendship, and adventure with his beloved wife Bobbi (Cohen). Bill’s love of family and faith was nurtured by his parents the late Irving and Charlotte (Rosenfield) Brodie, and strengthened by the bonds of brotherhood with Philip and Edward.

Bill was the founder of Classic Glass of Woburn, which he owned for 46 years. His love of the glass industry was nurtured at a young age in the family business, JN Phillips Glass.

His greatest passion was his children Shari Fabiani and her husband Tom, Jami Marad and her husband Paul, and the loves of his life, his grandchildren Paige Ilyce Fabiani, Jacob Brodie Fabiani, Samuel George Marad, and Matthew David Marad. Bill loved all things New England, especially sports and stock car racing, but his greatest joy was cheering on his grandchildren on the field, rink, and court.

Also survived by Philip Brodie and his wife Naomi, and his sister-in-law Janet Brodie. Bill was predeceased by his brother Edward Brodie. Great-grandson of the late Philip and Celia Rosenfield. Nephew to the late Norman and Leslie Rosenfield, the late Joseph Rosenfield and his wife the late Cynthia Zeltzer. He was the best uncle to Brad Brodie and his wife Lauren and his great-niece Dani, Cori Brodie and her fiancé Adam Levenson, along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was the oldest of 17 cousins of the Rosenfield and Brodie families.

Graveside services were held on March 16 at Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. The Brodie Family will be grateful for consideration of your donation to the foundation or charity of your choice. For an online guestbook, visit torffuneralservice.com.