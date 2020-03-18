Marlene R. Demko, 73 – late of Chelsea. Died on March 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Leo Demko. Devoted mother of Lisa Cohen and Lauren Demko. Loving daughter of the late Leonard and Julia Karacek. Dear sister of Ellen Weinstein and loving grandmother of Benjamin and Katie Cohen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her life-long friend Robert Stone Weiner.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, private graveside services will be held at Greenview Cemetery, Everett. A memorial service for Marlene will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA 02150, or Chelsea Jewish Hospice and Palliative Care, 123 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For an online guestbook, visit torffuneralservice.com and never-gone.com/memorials/marlene. (Torf)