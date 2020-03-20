Lois S. Strome, 100 – late of Marblehead. Died on March 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Philip Strome. Devoted mother of the late Susan Reed and the late Randall Strome. Treasured mother-in-law of Theodore Reed. Grandmother of Adam Strome and his wife Mindy. Loving sister of the late Alma Goldman. Dear daughter of the late Benjamin and Emily Shoolman.

Lois grew up in Brookline, and raised her family in Marblehead. She was a homemaker and a dedicated member of Kernwood Country Club and The Boston Yacht Club. She loved playing bridge, skiing, tennis, boating, and going to the theater. She was a world traveler, and especially enjoyed her trips to Italy with her husband. Lois cherished her time spent with family and friends, and she participated fully in every aspect of her long lifetime.

A private graveside service for Lois was held on March 20. A public Celebration of Life will be held when gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Friends of the IDF. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)