Gertrude (Borodkin) Packer, 96 years of age, formerly of Chelsea, and a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on March 22, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late William Packer. Devoted mother of Harold Packer and his wife Jo Ann Packer of Salem, N.H., and Faith Kaplan and her husband Neil Kaplan of Germantown, Md. Loving daughter of the late Rubin Borodkin and Celia (Pearis) Borodkin. Dear sister of the late Edythe Levine and late Paul Borodkin. Loving grandmother of two and great-grandmother of three. Devoted Aunt of many nieces, nephews, greatnieces and nephews, and 11 great-great nieces and nephews that meant the world to her.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, services will be private. Interment at the Sudlikov Cemetery, Everett. On Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., a virtual Shiva will begin to honor Gertrude with a traditional service starting at 7:00 p.m. The link to video chat is https://wri.zoom.us/j/348957958, or you can call in at (+13126266799. Meeting ID: 348957958#). Contributions in Gertrude’s memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish LifeCare, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.