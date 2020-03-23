Jeanette Zaitchick passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, at the age of 95.

“Moom,” as she was lovingly called by the family, was the daughter of the late Max and Sarah Katz. The second of ten children, she was a woman of boundless energy. In her early years, she was the caretaker of her younger siblings. Later in life, she oversaw the care of her elderly mother. She raised four children and reveled in her roles of wife and mother with a relentless and contagious optimism.

When her marriage ended after 25 years, she went back to school and became an adored and valued executive secretary for 20 years at Hanscom Air Force base. She loved music, traveling, exercising and telling funny stories. Most of all, however, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Even after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease some years ago, she maintained a kind and upbeat demeanor, just happy to experience each day. She was lovingly cared for in the last years of her life at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody.

She will be greatly missed by her children Mark and Connie Zaitchik of Gloucester, Michael and Melissa Zaitchik of Groton Conn., Matt and Nancy Zaitchik of North Providence, R.I., Michele and James King of Grantham, N.H., eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Services and memorial week will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. (Goldman)