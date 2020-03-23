Lillian “Libby” Presson, 95 – late of Marblehead and Boynton Beach, Fla., passed peacefully on March 20, 2020 at The Brudnick Center for Living with her devoted daughter Beth at her side.

Libby was born and raised in Winthrop, the only daughter of the late Abe and Ida Elkin. She graduated Winthrop High School in 1942, attended Framingham State University, and was a graduate of Burdett College.

In 1948, she married Dr. Herbert Presson. They shared 52 years of adventures, exploring every corner of the world together.

Libby was known for her beauty, her grace, and her elegance. She was a talented chef and gifted baker. In 1975, she was crowned Mrs. Essex County. At age 50, she was the oldest contestant to enter and win the pageant. She claimed that it was her Cranberry Chiffon Pie that put her on the throne.

Libby is survived by her loving daughter Beth, who has been her caregiver for nearly five years. She also has a son Robert and a granddaughter Chase. She would like to acknowledge her thoughtful and kindhearted Elkin nieces Joan, Deb, Nancy, Sheryl, Valerie, Dianne, and Sandra.

Libby was predeceased by her beloved grandson Jake Moore, her husband Dr. Herbert Presson, and her four brothers Max, Jack, Frank, and Hy. Private graveside services were held at Sharon Memorial Park on March 23. Donations in her memory can be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, 02115. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.