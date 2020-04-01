Betty (Rapoport) Tassel, formerly of Lynn, Marblehead and Salem, entered into rest on March 28, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman Tassel, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Betty was the devoted mother of Judi Tassel of Warwick, R.I., Al Tassel and his wife Sharon of Nahant, and Anne Tassel-Todisco and her husband Paul of Marblehead. Also surviving her are her brother Morris Rapoport of Swampscott, her grandchildren Ben Skinner and Nicole Frevold, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Rachel Winston and Jean Sherman.

Betty was a former office manager for many years in the medical field, and also taught at Salem State College for five years in the evening division of Adult Education. She was a longtime volunteer at North Shore Medical Center in both the gift shop and reception area of the main entrance. She also volunteered at North Shore Community College and the North Shore Beverly Theatre.

Expressions of sympathy in Betty’s memory may be donated to Kaplan Family Hospice, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923, or Aid for Cancer Research, P.O. Box 376, Newton Centre, MA 02459. Funeral services were private. For online condolences go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.