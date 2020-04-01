Ron Aronson, of Andover, formerly of Swampscott and Revere, son of the late Mary and Sydney Aronson, passed away suddenly on March 23, 2020.

He was an incredible son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He got great pleasure from spending time with family and friends. He loved driving his Cutlass convertible, working on complicated building projects, and spending time with his grandkids. He truly enjoyed his long career at Digital Equipment and his time at HP and Iron Mountain. In retirement, he especially enjoyed volunteering at Memorial Hall Library in Andover. He was a man with a heart full of affection, who had endless curiosity and intellect. He was always there to help friends and family alike in any way he could.

He is survived by his wife Anita, his mother-in-law Adele Goldman, his daughter Jenn and her boyfriend Jason Carroll, his son Jon and his wife Tracey and their children Joey and Miriam, as well as his sister Judie. Ron was loved very much and he will be sorely missed.

Services were private. Donations in his memory can be made to Congregation Havurat Shalom of Andover.