Judith M. Nadell, 72, a 50-year resident of Brookline, entered eternal rest on April 3, 2020.

Raised in Malden, she was the loving daughter of the late Sylvia (Ackerman) and David Nadell. Dear sister of Diane and David Podradchik, Sharon and Mark Locke, and the late Michael Nadell. Adored aunt of Daniel Locke, Michelle Meahl, Eric Podradchik, Rachel Leber, Scott Nadell, and Brad Nadell.

Due to social distancing, services and memorial week are private. A celebration of Judith’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. For online condolences go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.