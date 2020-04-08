Every generation has its great challenge. For some of our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, it was the decision to leave Europe over 100 years ago and come to America to begin a new life. For so many, that life required enormous sacrifices, such as working in sweatshops, living in cold-water flats, and returning to Europe to fight in World War I. Then came the Depression, where work and food were scarce, and families faced immeasurable turmoil. World War II followed, and 6 million Jews were served up as a sacrifice to evil. If not for the brave American troops and allies, the world would be a much different place.

Since then, we’ve had countless wars, years of social, economic and political strife, and now we face the coronavirus – which has killed more than 80,000 worldwide, including over 12,000 in the U.S. (at the time of this writing).

The health emergency has upended everyone’s lives. As we follow social distance guidelines and try to stay healthy, we also must plan for an uncertain future.

Like other essential Jewish nonprofits that serve the community, the Jewish Journal is continuing to serve and link the public even as we try to keep publishing. Over the last three years, the Journal’s staff and its Board of Overseers worked hard to provide essential journalism and to create a model of fiscal solvency. Because we have run a lean, focused operation, we are able to continue publishing at this moment.

But we now face a $150,000 shortfall because of the impact of COVID-19. More than half of our budget comes from our loyal advertisers, and many cannot run their ads now because they are fighting to stay in business. In addition, we have had to postpone our annual fundraiser that was slated to bring in $70,000 in needed funds.

As we mark Passover this year, we are hoping that the community will respond to our emergency fundraising effort. Please consider sending the Journal a generous donation during this holiday. As a partner in our cherished community, you have the opportunity to make a difference and help keep the Journal publishing. In this season of miracles and freedom, much of our future rests in your hands.

May you have a healthy and happy Passover.