The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt daily in the ways we work and interact with others. For Jews all around the world, this will be felt with a strong impact on the night of the Passover Seder. For millennia, families and friends have gathered to celebrate together the Liberation from Egypt and observe a ritual dinner full of storytelling and wine. However, this year many people will have to be secluded from others or will be having their Seder just with the nuclear family. The idea of being alone or far from those you love during Passover is a very hard pill to swallow. Being the foundational story of our nation, Passover has always been about being in community. From the very first Passover celebrated in Egypt, the Torah tells us to share the sacrificial lamb dinner with those who did not have one. Nobody should be alone on this very special night.

The fast spread and dissemination of the COVID-19 virus is in a way a product of our fast-paced interconnected world. An infected person could get on an airplane from China or Italy, and in a few hours travel through any other city around the planet. However, one of the blessings of this “futuristic” world we live in is that we can also respond with faster speed than in the past, thanks to our amazing telecommunications devices.

In the last few weeks, many people had to move from their comfort or discomfort zones regarding computers and cell phones and started using new software and applications.

Classes and religious services became a standard online, and families now chat with crystal clear audio and video, something that was only a dream a generation ago.

In Jewish tradition there was a legend of King Solomon’s mirror. In this mirror the user could see anywhere in the world he or she desired. Aren’t we all holding in our hands “magic mirrors” with these sophisticated smartphones? Those computers in our homes – aren’t they “magic windows” to anywhere in the world?

A plague of such a magnitude seems to occur around every hundred years. Plagues and pandemics have always happened, since the origins of humanity. The Jewish Bible is full of accounts of plagues and disease and how people managed it. What is different during this century? Today we don’t have to be isolated and disconnected. Physical distancing doesn’t mean social distancing. We can even be closer to our loved ones thanks to the miracles of modern technology that we sometimes take for granted.

What is different on this night than other nights? On this night many will talk with friends and family through a screen. I want to invite you to see this screen as a magic mirror. Just like we leave a cup for the great guest Elijah the Prophet, this year see your phone, tablet or computer as Elijah’s screen. Instead of coming to your door in disguise, Elijah will be visiting you on that screen. And who is Elijah, the harbinger of the Messianic age, in this 21st century? Everybody who will show up in your screen at your Seder has the potential to be this Elijah, a miracle worker, ethical model and champion of the poor and the afflicted. And you will be an Elijah as well, visiting from far away at their table and their homes. By looking at each other, we will dream and yearn for all this to be over soon, to receive a future redemption very soon. By connecting with those far away we are all witnesses, we all testify to the unbroken chain of Jewish tradition and practice of family unity and faith. By all of us becoming “Elijahs” perhaps we’ll be foreshadowing the arrival of Messianic age and fulfilling the words of the prophet Malachi: When Elijah appears “He shall reconcile parents with children and children with their parents, so that when I (the Lord of Hosts) come, I do not strike the whole land with utter destruction. (Malachi 3:24)”

The Messianic era, the better days ahead, begin at home with families being in touch. As one of my masters and teachers recently told me: “Love in the Times of COVID-19 doesn’t have to feel like “One Hundred Years of Solitude.” We are all in this together, at a distance but perhaps closer than ever.

Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez leads Temple Sinai in Marblehead.