April 8 is the first Pesach Seder. It is traditionally spent with family and friends. Some congregations celebrate either the first or second Seder as a community. This year, the COVID-19 virus has put a strain on these traditions. During the past few weeks, in-person religious services have been shut down. Traditions and observances have been supplanted by requests by the government for us all to show unprecedented amounts of self-control. This caused everything in our lives to change. We were asked to forgo many of the freedoms we took for granted for the greater good. We complied with this because we knew it was important and that our freedoms would be returned sooner rather than later.

We fear for our own health. We fear the health of our dear ones. We face the uncertainty of financial strain and we worry about the unprecedented disruption of our communal life, our work and careers, our social and family connections. We must acknowledge these discordant feelings if we are to seek a way forward from the present moment.

This is the opposite of what B’nai Yisrael experienced as slaves in Egypt. During their time under the rule of Pharaoh, they were forced to do things under penalty of being severely punished. When they left Egypt, they were given freedom, but the slaves complained that they wanted to return to what they perceived as the safety of slavery. Therefore, it took 40 years for the Exodus from Egypt, a trip that should have taken only weeks. That first generation had to be replaced by the next, who had no recollection of slavery to enter The Land of Israel.

Very few of us alive today can remember the sacrifices our country made during WWII. That was a time when our country came together to do what it took to protect our freedoms and to ensure other free people around the world would remain free. Many of us can remember the freedoms we gave up during the gas rationing of the 1970s, when we waited on long lines to get fuel. To make things more difficult, we could only go on odd and even days dictated by the last number or letter of our license plates.

To be sure, COVID-19 has caused feelings like depression to those who have lost jobs; but we know that our country’s response has saved countless lives. Those who left Egypt suffered a disruption that they could not understand, but the generations that followed owed them their freedom. And without freedom, what kind of country would the United States be? Without freedom, would our response to COVID-19 have been more like that of China? Think about that.

Yes, Passover was the first time in recorded history when the human condition was introduced to freedom. This year, we have had to give up some of our freedom, but we know we are doing it temporarily, and we will all be thankful we did it to protect the lives of those who will come in the future.

Jews love to do mitzvot – Gemilut Chasadim – acts of charity and compassion. Our communities are rising to the challenge to care for our elders and most vulnerable. People continue to stock food pantries, make deliveries, provide essential care to those in need.

Prayer, study and charity – these are the ways Jews respond to crisis. And while we are mostly doing this today in the virtual world, we are still praying together in many homes. These are our natural antibodies to despair, anxiety, fear, sadness, evil, and from boredom.

We all pray that these pandemics, tornados, hurricanes, blizzards, droughts, floods, and similar challenges never happen again, but we know that they will. What is important is not what happens, but how we face those challenges when they arise. Unlike the selfishness of B’nai Yisrael, who wanted to return to slavery, may we always do what we have to do to understand our role in protecting God’s great gift of freedom that was first given to us with the Exodus from Egypt. Whatever we do this Passover, be it spend time virtually online at our families, our friends, or our community Seder, may we all enjoy a kosher and healthy Festival of Freedom. Above all, may we all continue to do our part in ensuring that freedom continues to live on for those who come after us.

Rabbi Richard Perlman is the senior rabbi at Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody.