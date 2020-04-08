How does one explain the plague of coronavirus to not only ourselves, but to our children and our grandchildren? What will future generations recall of this ominous time in our present history? Are we all the enemy in this world?

In the Bible, it was the Egyptians who enslaved the Jews that were plagued by the plagues. With COVID-19, there is no discrimination. Young, old, urban, rural, wealthy, poor, tall, short, white, black, brown, male, female, the educated, not educated, homeless, homemore. It makes us realize that we are all the same, B’zelem adonai!

As we move past these corona times, I hope we can hold onto the unity of oneness, friendship, kindness and caring that is evidenced each and every day across the globe.

Rabbi Nathan of Breslau wrote: “If you are not a better person tomorrow than you are today, then what need have you for tomorrow?” And, to paraphrase the Baal Shem Tov, “each morning the world is new to us.”

May this time be a reflection for all of us, that no matter what color, status, job, health, sex, political party, we are all together, as one. The coronavirus does not discriminate, and hopefully, a one and only redemption to this 11th plague, is that we will unite as one people around the globe.

May you all enter the Passover season in good health.

Deborah Shelkan Remis, Swampscott