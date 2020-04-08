For centuries, Jewish communities have had leaders that worked to protect and preserve their fellow Jews. Bob Lappin was one of those leaders, but his work was different. In modern America, Bob understood the necessity of having Jewish teenagers relate to their Jewish heritage, of having pride in their Jewish culture. It was with his outstanding leadership and vision that he instituted and financially supported the Youth to Israel (Y2I) program through his Lappin Foundation.

Thousands of North Shore teenagers have had the extraordinary, life-changing experience of a trip to Israel under his wing. These teenagers have gone to Israel and come back enthused with newfound Judaism and love for Israel. Bob Lappin’s dedication to Y2I is marked by both the intensity of the Israel experience he sponsored, but also by its longevity. For 50 years the Lappin Foundation has sent generations of Jewish teenagers to Israel. Because of this span of years, generations of North Shore parents and children could compare their Israel experiences.

No greater accolade can be paid to Bob Lappin than the continuation of his work so that, in the future, parents will still be able to compare their Israel experience with their children’s Lappin Foundation trips to Israel. The responsibility of the North Shore Jewish community is to ensure that Bob Lappin’s noble work connecting Jewish teenagers with Judaism and Israel is carried on. That will be his most fitting tribute.

Herbert Belkin, Swampscott