With restaurants and businesses on the North Shore and surrounding neighborhoods temporarily shut down due to COVID-19, many folks are struggling. Swampscott resident and local business owner David Nathan and his company Scaler Marketing saw a way to use the limited resources they had available to create a social-campaign platform called SupportLocal.

“SupportLocal started because businesses quickly need a way to offer and promote their virus-free services, and people need a way to easily find those businesses and offer their support,” said Nathan.

For more information, visit supportlocal-northshore.com.