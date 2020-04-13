Alan Wulf, of Peabody, died of heart complications on the evening of April 9, 2020. He was the owner of Wulf’s Fish Market

Raised in Everett, the eldest son of Sam and Gertrude (Alperovitz) Wulf, Alan graduated from Everett High School, and, following a stint in the U.S. Army, received a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Northeastern University. It was there that he met Judith (Judi) Tassler of Washington, D.C., the love of his life. Married in 1967, the couple settled in Peabody where they raised their three children David, Andrew, and Laurie.

Soon after graduating from Northeastern, Alan joined his father at the helm of Wulf’s Fish Market in Brookline and led the business for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2012. Wulf’s was a fixture of the city’s bustling commercial community, known for purveying Boston’s freshest fish and for the affable welcome and trove of expertise Alan and his cousin Richie Taylor always had at the ready for the market’s loyal customer base, some of whom had been visiting the store since its establishment in 1926. Alan relished the energy of the fish market and enjoyed hosting visiting school groups and showcasing the market’s history and operations for local news features. Even after his retirement, Alan maintained a regular presence at the market, both at its former Harvard Street, Brookline location, and at its more-recently-established location at the Boston Fish Pier.

Alan was extraordinarily dedicated to his family and deeply enjoyed all manner of family gatherings, holiday celebrations or family picnics. He maintained very close ties with his brothers, Richard and Henry, as well as with the extensive network of cousins in the Wulf family and the extended “Goodman Association.” He also delighted in spending time with his seven grandchildren and attending their multitude of baseball, basketball, soccer, field hockey, football, and lacrosse games.

Alan is survived by his wife Judi, David and Debbi Wulf of Herndon, Va., Andrew and Irina Wulf of Swampscott, Laurie and John Cantalupo of Boxford, Richard and Sheila Wulf of Norton, Henry and Roberta Wulf of Vienna, Va., and by his grandchildren Jocelyn, Charlotte, Darian, Aydan, Nicholas, Nathaniel, and Alex.

Interment services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon. In view of ongoing restrictions on large gatherings, the burial will be private; however, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan’s memory may be made to restaurantstrong.org/donations/. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)