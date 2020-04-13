Elaine (Stern) Bolgatz, of Beverly, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on April 8, 2020.

Born in New York City on August 12, 1932 to the late Harry and Anna (Miller) Stern, Elaine loved to talk about her wonderful childhood in Spring Valley, N.Y., where she met the love of her life, the late Norman Bolgatz.

After graduating from Hunter College, Elaine married Norman in 1953. Norman’s career at General Electric offered an adventurous start to their marriage, moving to England, then to Scotland, and next to Japan. In 1956, Norman and Elaine moved to Beverly to raise their growing family and build a wonderful life together.

Elaine cherished her life in Beverly, from walking to Lynch Park to smelling the ocean and collecting shells, to attending classes and services at Temple B’nai Abraham, to golfing at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club. Elaine was a lifelong learner, attending art history classes at Endicott College for over 20 years. She also participated in producing the BevCam broadcast “Living the Good Life.”

Elaine is survived by her children Ivy Mahan (Joe) of Beverly, Jay Bolgatz (Kathy) of Melrose, and Michael Bolgatz (Susie) of Berkeley, Calif. She leaves her grandchildren Adam Szajgin, Lee (Sara), Maisy, Celia and Eugene Bolgatz, Hayley Mahan, and Aden and Nattie Copeland; her very dear cousin Elaine Feldbaum, her lifelong friend Phyllis Kransberg, and many nieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her brothers Charles and Seymour Stern, and, always a topic of conversation, her cat Yoshi.

Her death was heartbreaking, but we are blessed to have heard her laughter, and to have felt the comfort of her beautiful smile and loving heart. Now you are with your beloved Norman, may you Rest in Peace.

Funeral services were private due regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E Lothrop St., Beverly, MA 01915.

