Lillian Aronson, of Bedford, formerly of Brookline and Salem, died on April 10, 2020. She was a 102-year-old Sergeant First Class (Retired), a 20-year U.S. Army Veteran.

Lillian was predeceased by her parents Ida and Samuel Aronson, her sisters and brothers-in-law Ada and George Goodwin, Flossie and Roy Gelin, Ruth and Joshua Yonis, Rhoda and Milton Kellerman, and Dorothy and Max Blair. She was the beloved aunt of Donna (Marvin Berman) Bean-Berman, Barry and Kathy Blair, Patricia and Harry Stewart, Arthur and Mary Kellerman, Elaine and William DellaCroce, Daniel and Julie Kellerman, Doreen Goodwin, Cynthia and Steve Linsky, Ralph Yonis, Linda (the late Robert) Weaver, Sheri and Jay Yonis Demir, Helaine and Daniel Berg, Dana Gelin, Roberta Gelin, and Michael Gelin. Great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many extended family and friends.

A special thank-you to the entire staff of the Edith Nourse Rodgers Memorial Veterans Hospital, especially Building 4A, for their outstanding care and service, not only to Lillian but to all the veterans in their care.

A funeral service will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edith Nourse Rodgers Memorial Veterans Hospital, Attn. Building 4A Activities, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730, or to a charity of one's choice. The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem had the honor of caring for Lillian and her family.