Arthur Steven Greenberg, of Georgetown, passed away on February 18, 2020. He was 77 years old.

Born on March 18, 1942, he was the beloved husband of Shirley Greenberg.

Arthur grew up in Revere and graduated from Revere High School.

He was C.E.O. of Systems Peripherals of Peabody. Arthur was a dedicated life member of American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), MQHA, and NEQHA. He was a ham radio operator at “K1GBX” for 63 years. He was a member of The American Radio Relay League (ARRL), past E.M. Section Manager, and was on many boards in Georgetown.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

