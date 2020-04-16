Beverly Norman, of Peabody, entered into rest on April 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin Norman.

She is survived by her children and their spouses Harriet Norman, Nancy B. Norman Horrigan and her husband Mark Horrigan, and Scott E. Norman; her grandson Ryan M. Horrigan; and several beloved extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Nellie (Bornstein) Shatz and two adoring siblings.

Beverly had an incredible sense of humor, so in some ways it seems appropriate for her passing on the first day of April. As her grandson loving lovingly described her, Beverly was a “Great Lady.” She absolutely loved so many. Beverly had a vivacious smile, remarkable strength, and was young at heart.

Beverly was a very proud co-owner of Marblehead Antiques. She found so much joy in her work.

Although her family is heartbroken to say goodbye, they take comfort in knowing that some of her last words were telling people how much she loved them. She was sweet and kind and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Beverly’s beautiful life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Northeast Arc to honor her grandson Ryan Horrigan, who has a close connection to the incredible service and support offered there. Please visit ne-arc.org for more information. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.