Lois Elaine (Fermon) Seligman, 69, of Swampscott, passed away at her home on April 14, 2020.

Lois (“Loey”) was born in Salem, one of three children of the late Barbara (Rubin) Fermon and the late Robert (Ruby) Fermon. She was raised in Marblehead, graduated from Marblehead High School in 1968 and the University of Massachusetts Amherst Phi Beta Kappa in 1972. A devoted teacher for 35 years at Doherty Middle School in Andover, she also received her Masters in Education from Boston University in 1977. She was a member of Temple Emanu-El.

Lois was the beloved wife of devoted husband Howard, with whom she shared 26 years of marriage; the loving sister of Jeff Fermon and his wife Wendy and Sheri Jessell and her husband Mark. She was the cherished aunt of Robert Jessell, Matthew Fermon, Elizabeth Fermon and her husband John Gumkowski, and the late and much-loved Daniel Jessell; stepmother to Adam and his wife Tammy and Todd Seligman and his girlfriend Kerry Sousa. Lois also had many long-term and meaningful friendships. She was devoted to caring for her parents, and put family above all else.

Lois will be remembered for her selflessness, asking others how they are before focusing on herself, never forgetting a birthday, an anniversary, a graduation, or any other occasion for those with whom she had a special bond. Simple pleasures in life brought her much joy – exercising and spending time at the JCC, taking long walks, gathering annually with cousins, and attending local performances and oldies concerts.

A special thanks to Dr. David Spriggs and his team at Mass. General Hospital.

Due to recent health concerns, relatives and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life for Lois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either support gynecologic oncology research at Mass General Hospital by making a gift online at giving.massgeneral.org/donate (under Section 2, add Lois Seligman), or to Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for critically-ill children by making a gift online at wish.org (click on Donate, then check “Donate in Honor or Memory” and Dedicate my Gift to Lois Seligman). The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem had the honor of caring for Lois and her family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.