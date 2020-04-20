Aaron J. Wiseman, of Peabody, entered into rest at the age of 95 April 17, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Roslyn (Grubert) Wiseman. Aaron was the devoted father of Leslie A. Garber and her husband Douglas L. Garber, and Howard Wiseman and his wife Jane (Strunsky) Wiseman. He was the cherished grandfather of Melanie Garber-Letitia and her spouse Danielle Garber-Letitia, and Rebecca Wiseman Lee and her husband Daniel Lee, and great-Grandfather of Caleb Wiseman Lee and Elizabeth Lee. He was the brother-in-law of Toby Grubert, and brother of the late Louis Wiseman. He was the son of the late Michael and Molly (Tanzer) Wiseman.

Aaron grew up in Peabody and graduated from Peabody Schools. He worked for his entire career in many capacities at the General Electric Company in Lynn. He loved reading and following the Red Sox. His greatest joy was his family to whom he was totally devoted. He will always be remembered for his great smile with which he greeted everyone. Aaron was a member of Congregation Sons of Israel in Peabody.

Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Aaron’s memory to Care Dimensions, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. The staff at Stanestsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel had the honor of caring for Aaron and his family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.