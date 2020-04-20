Rose (Raum) Tabb, 101 – late of Lynn, Swampscott, and Chelsea. Died on April 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Morris Tabb. Devoted mother of Charles Tabb (Randi Fox Tabb) of Penfield, N.Y., and Rhonda Tabb of Brockton. Cherished grandmother of Jamie Tabb (Bianchi Suarez), Jesse Tabb (Andrea Tabb), Joshua Tabb (Amanda Lavergne-Tabb), Courtney Radin, and Brett Radin. Treasured great-grandmother of Eli, Isabelle, Bryce, and Zachary Tabb. Loving sister of the late Norman (Mabel) Raum and sister-in-law of Robert and Lena Tabachnick. Rose was the daughter of the late Morris and Dora (Rutisefsky) Raum. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, who adored her.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Employee Assistance Fund of Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)