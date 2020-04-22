Because of a significant drop in advertising during the COVID-19 health crisis, and the need to postpone our annual Honorable Menschion Fundraising Gala, the Jewish Journal informed readers two weeks ago that we faced a $150,000 shortfall and needed to raise those funds in order to continue publishing our paper.

Since April 9, you have responded, donating $27,219 – an expression of confidence in the Journal. Your contribution signals that this paper is needed to continue to link the Jewish and interfaith community. To meet our goal and keep publishing, we now need to raise a total of $122,781. Donations can made online at jewishjournal.org, by mail at P.O. Box 2089, Salem, MA 01970; or by calling the Journal at 978-745-4111. Every donation, small and large, is tax-deductible and will make a difference.

Thank you again for your expression of support.