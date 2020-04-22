Thanks to its total omission of the JWB: Jewish Chaplains Council, the main longstanding organization providing rabbis of all denominations working together to serve Jewish personnel in the U.S. Armed Forces and the Veterans Administration, your recent laudatory article about the work of the Aleph Institute might be taken for a propaganda piece.

In 1917, when the United States entered World War I, the Jewish community created an organization known as the Jewish Welfare Board with representatives from the three major denominations of American Jews, to endorse rabbis as chaplains for the support of Jewish soldiers during the war.

The Commission on Jewish Chaplaincy of the JWB would play its most significant role during World War II, when a universal draft brought more than half a million Jews into military service, ministered to by more than 300 Jewish chaplains.

When the war ended, the draft continued and the JWB CJC still served as the sole organization to endorse chaplains from all streams of Judaism in the military and Veterans Administration. Continuing its service to our present voluntary armed forces and renamed The Jewish Chaplains Council, it includes 16 rabbis, four each from the Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox national Rabbinical organizations, plus four active-duty Jewish chaplains.

Sadly, those many decades of national Jewish unity were brought to an end, when one uninvolved denomination refused to participate in the joint endorsement of rabbis, demanding a separate endorsing authority from the federal government.

The Jewish Chaplains Coun­cil’s has won the right for Jews in the military to wear kippot or beards, have time for religious observances such as shiva, arranged for the availability of kosher rations, provides Pesach and packages of kosher food and has published a new siddur, with cooperation from all three major Jewish denominations.

In reporting about services available to our Jewish service members, you have overlooked the primary agency for providing the rabbis and the services you describe.

Myron S. Geller, Chaplain (COL) USA (RET) Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester, Rabbi Emeritus