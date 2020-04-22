I went to Israel for two weeks on the Y2I trip and it changed my life. So recently when I found out about Mr. Lappin passing away I was devastated. It is sad because such a kind man who did so much for the Jewish community left us. But it is also a great opportunity to be grateful for his actions and their impact on my life. I fell in love with the limestone bricks in Jerusalem and the Western Wall. The trip was magical. Every new place we went made me fall deeper and deeper in love with the country. I met a girl on the trip who I am still dating to this day. There are countless memories that I carry with me everyday from this trip.

When I came home I realized how special it is to be Jewish. Mr. Lappin didn’t just send me away, he gave me an identity and a home. Mr. Lappin believed Jewish people needed to be proud of who they were, and to do this he introduced us to Israel. Although the memories begin to fade, the people I formed relationships with and the impact that Israel had on me are deeply rooted into my identity. Everywhere our group went was a magical journey through historic streets filled with love and pride. When I got home I created the Israel Advocacy Club at my high school. So many Jewish students from my school wanted to join and it was really amazing to share a connection with these people.

Thank you Mr. Lappin for everything you have done for me, and generations of Jewish youth. You are a hero and I promise to always love my Jewish identity and the country of Israel.

Adam Zamansky, Marblehead