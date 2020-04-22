When Robert Lappin was in his early nineties, he wore a ponytail, jeans and a T-shirt and rollerbladed to his office in Salem everyday. Despite his years, he was strong physically and mentally, giving credence to the Benjamin Franklin adage about the importance of a sound mind and a sound body when it comes to achieving success in life.

Mr. Lappin’s success was about more than money. Money was just a tool for other things to do with it for him. He was single minded. He was assertive. He was Dartmouth smart. He was coy. He was tough. He had opinions which he freely expressed. He had an iron-fisted will.

In a long life, he did what he wanted and acted as he wished. In the end, he left a legacy of making generous contributions to Jewish organizations in the effort to guide Jewish life in the right direction.

He had the Midas touch. He was a proud Jew. He didn’t want to seek peace with those who wished to slaughter us. He understood the grandeur of Israel. He made it his business to send young Jewish people to Israel to experience first hand the miracle that came out of the ashes of the Holocaust.

I came to know him well when I was the publisher of the Jewish Journal. He always said his piece. He was not politically correct. He rarely talked about himself. He was humble. He was not a loud mouth. He was not a braggart. Mr. Lappin could be difficult, couldn’t be pushed over and was painfully honest.

Boiled down to his essence, he was extremely generous.

In the words of Shakespeare: “He was a man through and through. We shall not see his likes again.”

Josh Resnek, Lynn